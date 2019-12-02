The holidays are coming, are so too are the giant feasts we prepare to celebrate them. Of course, you have to cook these feasts first, which can be a bit daunting if you struggle to even make instant ramen.

If you think you’re a disaster in the kitchen, it could just be that you’re not using the right gadgets. If you’re rolling your eyes (while fanning a burning pan), you should check out these 15 Cyber Monday steals on cool kitchen accessories. From a family-sized air fryer to smart skillets, spiralizers and more, they just might be what you need to whip up a truly incredible meal.

Plus, you can use coupon code CMSAVE20 for an extra 20 percent off the sale price. Read on below.

Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer

Enjoy fried food that’s guilt-free with this air fryer.

This Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer can make healthy, delicious meals (that just taste guilty) for your entire family. Using a single basket design and rapid air circulation system, you can use this fryer to cook more food in less time.

Find it here for $119.99 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $95.99. There’s also the 13QT version here for $149.99 — use code CMSAVE20 to spend $119.99.

Curtis Stone Dura-Electric Nonstick 14″ Rapid Skillet

This large non-stick skillet is versatile enough for a wide range of dishes.

This Curtis Stone Dura-Electric Nonstick 14″ Rapid Skillet features an adjustable temperature control from 175°F to 420°F, with a non-stick cooking surface that’s easy-to-clean and PFOA-free. It features a 4.5-qt capacity, a 12-inch cooking surface and 2.5-inch depth, perfect for stews, sauces, stir-fries and more.

Find it here for $38.99 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $31.19.

StirMATE® Smart Pot Stirrer

This smart stirrer takes the work out of sauces, syrups and soups.

This StirMATE® Smart Pot Stirrer helps your meals taste like you’ve been standing over the stove all day — but takes all the work out of it. It rotates, swings and self-adjusts to all pot diameters and depths, preventing your meals from sticking or burning.

Find it here for $49.99 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $39.99.

Eravino Wine Decanter Breather Carafe

This elegant decanter is perfect for entertaining and serving wine.

This beautifully designed Eravino Wine Decanter Breather Carafe features a unique cap design that allows you to fill the decanter directly from your wine bottle and from the decanter back into the bottle, so you won’t waste any during the pour. Plus, it’s pretty enough to be a talking point over dinner.

Find it here for $34.99 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $27.99.

Wolfgang Puck 3-in-1 Electric Power Spiralizer

Make healthy noodle alternatives with this power spiralizer.

Cook nutritious, healthy meals with this Wolfgang Puck 3-in-1 Electric Power Spiralizer: it creates ribbons of colorful vegetables that can top salads or replace pastas. This electric slicer holds up to 84 ounces of vegetables, letting you cut more of your favorite vegetables in a few uses.

Find it here for $19.99 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $15.99.

Curtis Stone Sous Vide Cooker & Beverage Chiller

Enhance food texture and flavor (and cool drinks) with this chiller.

This Curtis Stone Sous Vide Cooker & Beverage Chiller lets you completely control the way you cook using regulated temperature. This one includes an additional beverage chiller function, making it perfect for entertaining.

Find it here for $79.99 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $63.99.

Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set

These beautiful, ultra-precise knives are ideal for cooking.

This functional and gorgeous Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set sports a 12 degree cutting edge for laser precision cutting and full tang, triple-riveted blades. There’s a naturally beautiful pattern alternating from matte gray to silver that make these a joy to cook with.

Find it here for $69.99 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $55.99.

Dockside Bakeware 5-Piece Ceramic Stoneware Baking Set

This temperature-resistant dish set is safe to use in the oven, microwave and freezer.

Whether you’re putting some ice cream in the freezer or pouring hot soup into a bowl, this Dockside Bakeware 5-Piece Ceramic Stoneware Baking Set can handle it all. The nonstick enameled interior and temperature resistant coating make this set perfect for whatever you use it for.

Find it here for $99.99 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $79.99.

1-Touch Mandoline™ Slicer with Safe Handguard

Protect your hands with this automatic mandoline slicer.

This 1-Touch Mandoline™ Slicer with Safe Handguard helps you avoid finger contact with the blades, and includes an adjuster where you can choose thin, medium and thick serrated slicing. Finally, you can fancy up your dishes with garnishes with the option of a julienne blade.

Find it here for $29.99 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $23.99.

The MeatStick® True Wireless Meat Thermometer: Xtender Set

Ensure your steaks are cooked perfectly with this meat thermometer.

Because nothing is more tragic than an overcooked steak (or scarier than undercooked chicken), this MeatStick® True Wireless Meat Thermometer: Xtender Set helps ensure your proteins are cooked to perfection. Plus, the Bluetooth technology means you can check your temperatures from almost anywhere in your home.

Find it here for $59.99 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $47.99.

Gotham Steel 1371 Tastic Bundle 7-Piece Cookware Set

Upgrade your pots and pans with this 7-piece cookware set.

If your dishes keep getting singed or burned, check out this Gotham Steel 1371 Tastic Bundle 7-Piece Cookware Set. It features high-grade titanium and ceramic as surface finishing for even cooking and multi-functional usage.

Find it here for $58 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $46.40.

Inspired Home 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware + Bakeware Set

These beautiful cast iron pans will impress in your kitchen.

With its classic good looks, this Inspired Home 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware + Bakeware Set features brilliant white exteriors and matching interiors. Plus, the cast-iron design heats evenly to seal in moisture while the hard enamel resists staining or dulling.

Find it here for $99.99 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $79.99.

Chefman 4-Cup Grind & Brew Coffee Maker

Get the perfect brew every time with this coffee maker.

Enjoy the most flavorful coffee with this Chefman 4-Cup Grind & Brew Coffee Maker. It allows you to grind your coffee just before brewing it, preserving the bean’s oils and flavors up until the very last moment.

Find it here for $75 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $60.

SmartPan 3-Piece Knife Set

This 3-piece set makes quick work of veggies, fruits, meats and more.

Sometimes just the essentials will do, and this SmartPan 3-Piece Knife Set includes a carving knife, santoku knife, and utility knife. This collection of cutlery gives you next-level flexibility for anything you want to make.

Find it here for $15.99 — use CMSAVE20 to spend $12.79.