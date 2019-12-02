On Wednesday President Trump signed S. 1838 and S. 2710 in support of a free Hong Kong.

The bills support the democracy protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China with possible sanctions on human rights.

On Thursday the Hong Kong Democracy protesters honored President Trump by carrying his picture — shirtless.

On Monday Hong Kong democracy protesters marched to the US Consulate carrying Trump 2020 signs, US flags and an eagle!

Trump stands with the freedom protesters.

Here’s the video.

Hong Kong protesters marched to the US Consulate carrying US flags and banners with plenty of Trump signs 😆.. pic.twitter.com/WdCiyBCJMs — TheSpeaker2018 (@TheSpeaker2018) December 1, 2019

