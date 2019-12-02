Amazon has pulled several Christmas ornaments showing images of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz following complaints from the museum that has memorialized the site.

The Auschwitz Memorial drew attention to the products, which were being listed by third-party sellers, in a tweet on Sunday that included pictures of Christmas ornaments with pictures of the Auschwitz II-Birkenau entrance and the train tracks leading to it.

“Selling ‘Christmas ornaments’ with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers.”

A few hours later, they tweeted: “It seems that @amazon has removed all of the “Christmas ornaments” with the images of the former Auschwitz camp. Thank you everyone for your activity and response.”

However, the memorial later tweeted about other products that featured the concentration camp, such as a mousepad and a Christmas ornament of a freight train car on the tracks that led to Auschwitz.

“Sadly, it is not over yet @amazon. The ‘Massacre Auschwitcz (!) Birkenau Jewish Death’ mousepad is another disturbing online product. We are not sure if @yadvashem would like the ‘Christmas ornament’ with a freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination either.”