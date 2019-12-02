Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page was thrust into the national spotlight in late 2017 when text messages between her and then-senior FBI agent Peter Strzok became public. The two were having an affair, and their text messages detailed how adamant their opposition to President Donald Trump was.

Now, nearly two years later, Page has finally broken her silence, speaking with the Daily Beast in an interview published Sunday, where she responded to the president’s personal criticism and cast herself as a victim.

Page said that she finally decided to speak up after Trump mocked her at a campaign rally in October, where he allegedly acted out a fake orgasm.

“Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she said. “I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse. It had been so hard not to defend myself, to let people who hate me control the narrative. I decided to take my power back.”

Page, who worked as Andrew McCabe’s general counsel, claimed that Trump is trying “to destroy” her life through public attacks — and that she just wants to return to normal life.

It’s almost impossible to describe.It’s like being punched in the gut. My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening. But it’s also very intimidating because he’s still the president of the United States. And when the president accuses you of treason by name, despite the fact that I know there’s no fathomable way that I have committed any crime at all, let alone treason, he’s still somebody in a position to actually do something about that. To try to further destroy my life. It never goes away or stops, even when he’s not publicly attacking me.

The glowing profile of Page, written by journalist Molly Jong-Fast, was met with mixed criticism. Many on social media thanked Page for finally speaking out, while others lambasted her for partisanship.

“Cry more, homewrecker,” one critic said.

“Thank you for coming forward with your story. You may not feel that DOJ/FBI had your back here, but millions of Americans do, including me,” a supporter commented.

Page’s interview came one week before a report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is expected to exonerate Page of acting with political bias against the president while working at the FBI.