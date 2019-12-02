This was awkward.

Biden’s staffer failed to fire up a small crowd at one of Grandpa Joe’s campaign stops in Iowa on Monday.

Joe Biden is currently on an 8-day Iowa tour as he desperately tries to whip up excitement for his failing 2020 bid.

“Come on, you can do better than that,” Biden’s staffer said to the sleepy crowd.

“Fired up!” he shouted, as the crowd of low energy supporters responded, “Ready to go.”

The staffer’s arms flailed as he desperately tried to whip up the crowd, but failed to get the desired response.

The back row didn’t even participate. OUCH.

WATCH:

Warning: you might have trouble containing yourself from the excitement generated at this Biden campaign stop. pic.twitter.com/uBSmmCNWKI — Obama Illustrated (@ObamaIllustratd) December 2, 2019

At separate stop in Emmetsberg, Iowa, another small crowd filled a room as Biden awkwardly attacked President Trump who is currently overseas at a NATO Summit.

“[Trump] wants to know who our NATO allies are. He hasn’t figured it out yet. It’s almost true,” Biden joked when someone’s phone rang.

Just look at the size of that crowd!

Here’s the room full of people waiting for @JoeBiden in Emmetsburg, IA this morning. pic.twitter.com/KEKBS3h3vA — Paige Godden (@PaigeGodden) December 2, 2019

Meanwhile, President Trump is filling stadiums with 40,000 people at his rallies with thousands of people in the overflow.

