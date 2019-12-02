Attorney General Barr is rejecting a key finding in the Justice Department’s inspector general’s report on the Russia probe, The Washington Post reported Monday.

People familiar with the matter told The Post that Barr said he does not agree with the report’s finding that the FBI had enough intelligence to initiate an investigation into the Trump campaign in July 2016.

The long-awaited report from the Justice Department’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz is expected to be made public in a week. But a draft is being discussed behind the scenes, and the attorney general reportedly is not persuaded that the FBI investigation was justified.

The drafted report is now being finalized and shown to the witnesses and offices investigated by Horowitz.

People familiar with the matter told the newspaper that Barr believes information from other agencies like the CIA could change Horowitz’s finding that the investigation was warranted.

The Post noted it was unclear how Barr will voice his disagreement with the report finding. The department typically includes a formal letter response in inspector general reports, but Barr could also speak out publicly.

Trump has said the inspector general report would prove that intelligence officers under Obama were “spying” on his campaign and abusing their power to prevent him from being president.

Democrats have criticized Barr for what they see as him operating as the president’s personal attorney. Barr could not order Horowitz to alter his report because the inspector general operates independently from the department.

The Hill reached out to the Justice Department and FBI for comment. Both declined to comment to the Post.

Horowitz reportedly criticizes some FBI employees and surveillance tactics in his report but does not agree with the president’s depiction of the investigation as a witch hunt.

The Justice Department is running its own criminal investigation, led by U.S. Attorney John DurhamJohn DurhamDOJ watchdog expected to say FBI erred, but absolve top leaders of anti-Trump bias: report Trump predicts ‘historic’ conclusions from DOJ’s watchdog report on ‘spying’ FBI official under investigation for allegedly altering document in Russia probe: report MORE, into the FBI probe. Barr has been involved in that investigation by traveling to other countries and asking for assistance.