A new think tank is being launched to defend Christianity in America and oppose those “seeking to eliminate Judeo-Christian principles.”

Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of Liberty University, and Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, are behind the organization, to be known as the Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty. It will be run as a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty University, based in Lynchburg, Virginia, under its 501(c)3 charter.

Its mission is to “equip courageous champions to proclaim the Truth of Jesus Christ, to advance His Kingdom, and renew American ideals.”

“The need for the Falkirk Center has grown as powerful voices and institutions are increasingly seeking to eliminate Judeo-Christian principles from American culture and society,” the founders said in a news released. “The news media, elected officials, academic institutions and special interest groups have used their platforms to deny America’s legacy of foundational Judeo-Christian principles and replace them with the creeds of secularism, influencing upcoming generations of Americans at alarming rates.”

Falwell said: “As attacks on traditional Judeo-Christian beliefs grow in frequency and intensity, the need has never been greater for a national revival of our foundational principles throughout our society and institutions in America. We are delighted that Liberty University can play a part in this mission for Christ and American ideals.”

Kirk added: “It’s time we went on offense to stand up for the church in America and to actively promote American freedoms based on the values enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. It’s an honor to partner with President Jerry Falwell and Liberty University on this purpose-driven mission that will be used to organize an army of believers in faith and liberty, from renowned pastors to young influencers, to renew our sacred freedoms and defend our deeply held convictions.”

The plan is to utilize various advocates and media strategies to “promote the core beliefs of America’s Founders in limited government, free enterprise, individual rights and liberties endowed by our Creator, and their deliberate and intentional creation of a republic and not a theocracy.”

The think tank will create “an army of advocates nationwide to join the cause and spread its messages about faith and liberty in all public forums and across all media platforms.”

Falwall, in an interview Monday with Fox News, said, “It’s sort of sad that we have to do something like this.”

He continued: “It’s just to provide basic education on American history. Because so many universities have become liberal indoctrination camps, the public schools have not taught U.S. history in so long, and young people don’t understand that the whole idea of the American experiment was based on the Judeo-Christian ethic…free enterprise, limited government, and the idea that all of our rights come from our Creator not from government, not from church.”

Falwell said progressive activists today are pushing the concept that socialism is backed by the Bible, but “that’s not what Jesus taught.”