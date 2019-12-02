The abrupt firing of Chicago police chief Eddie Johnson was a political and personal attack, according to former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik on Newsmax TV.

“Eddie Johnson already retired; he already gave notice,” Kerik told Monday’s “America Talks Live.” “He was on the way out the door. For the mayor to go public, like she did today, I think is a personal attack.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Superintendent Johnson on Monday, less than one month after he had announced a retirement effective at the end of the year.

“This appears to be more politically motivated, a political attack against the superintendent for some reason,” Kerik told host John Cardillo.

Kerik also decried the state of the U.S. criminal justice system littered with overzealous prosecutors.

“These are the types of prosecutors that destroy this system,” Kerik told Cardillo. “These are non-violent offenses, first-time offenses, low-level offenses, compared to manslaughter and murder and all these other things.

“And then you have those people – the left is creating policies today, where they’re letting them out without bail, where there’s no accountability for their actions.

“I don’t know; I think something’s wrong with this system. Somebody has to take a step back, take a look at it.”

Kerik said prosecutors are being judged on the prison time they levy, which is now getting placed on first-time, non-violent offenders.

“Today, federal prosecutors never, never, ever go into a courtroom and basically tell the judge, ‘he doesn’t need prison time,’ because they’re judged based on their convictions,” Kerik lamented. “The prosecutors are judged based on their convictions and based on the time given to the subject, the target, and I think it’s wrong.”

