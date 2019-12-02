Former Vice President Joe Biden is polling well with African-American voters, especially in Southern states, and will be relying on them to win enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination, The New York Times reports.

A recent poll from Quinnipiac University shows that Biden holds “a huge lead among black voters,” in South Carolina with 44 percent. The Times notes that the state is an early voting state that has a Democratic electorate that is mostly black, meaning it’s a good indicator of how candidates will perform in the South.

The Times also notes that many of the districts with the most delegates in the South have a high number of black residents, the majority of whom are Democrats.

Pollster Cornell Belcher, who worked on former President Barack Obama’s South Carolina research team, told the Times that Biden’s support among black voters is close to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s support with the community in 2008, and none of his rivals for the nomination have come close to matching Obama’s outreach to black voters.

“If they were replicating what we did in 2007, they would already have the resources and infrastructure on the ground in South Carolina like we did,” he said. “If they were replicating what we did in ‘07, there would already be a Harris or Buttigieg barber shop and hair salon program in place on the grass-roots level that went under and around the black establishment in the state.”

Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin told the newspaper that Biden is much stronger in the South than many political analysts seem to realize.

“It’s not that he’s weaker than people think,” Woodfin said. “He’s much stronger.”