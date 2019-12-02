President Donald Trump’s campaign on Monday announced that it would no longer provide Bloomberg News with press credentials for campaign events since the outlet “has declared that they won’t investigate their boss [and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg] or his Democrat competitors,” according to campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait told staffers in a memo last month that the outlet will “continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries,” according to CNN.

He added, “If other credible journalistic institutions publish investigative work on Mike or the other Democratic candidates, we will either publish those articles in full or summarize them for our readers — and we will not hide them.”

“Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events,” Parscale said on Monday, according to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

“Bloomberg News has declared that they won’t investigate their boss or his Democrat competitors, many of whom are current holders of high office, but will continue critical reporting on President Trump,” Parscale said in his statement, according to Politico.

He added that the campaign will decide whether to communicate with Bloomberg reporters or inquiries from the outlet on a “case-by-case basis,” and this “will remain the policy of the Trump campaign until Bloomberg News publicly rescinds its decision.”