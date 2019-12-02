Former New York City Mayor Michael BloombergMichael Rubens BloombergSunday shows – Focus shifts to Judiciary impeachment hearing Klobuchar knocks Bloomberg late 2020 entry: ‘We have strong candidates’ Bloomberg can’t win, but he could help reelect Trump MORE (D) topped Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisYang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad Klobuchar says she’s not worried about leaving campaign trail for impeachment trial: ‘I meet whatever obstacle is put in front of me’ MORE (D-Calif.) in a new Hill-HarrisX poll of the Democratic presidential primary race.

The survey released on Monday found that support for the former mayor ticked up from 3 percent to 6 percent among likely Democratic voters and Democratic-leaning independents.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), meanwhile, fell behind with 2 percent support, a two-point decrease.

This marks the first Hill-HarrisX poll that has been taken since Bloomberg officially jumped into the 2020 race, though he was included as a possible candidate in a previous survey.

However, Bloomberg still significantly trails the party’s current front-runners, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg: ‘I was slow to realize’ South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Judiciary Democrat: House impeaching Trump not a ‘foregone conclusion’ MORE (D), Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg: ‘I was slow to realize’ South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg: ‘I was slow to realize’ South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE (I-Vt.), and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg: ‘I was slow to realize’ South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE (D). All four contenders have vied for control of the top tier of the Democratic field for months.

Biden still holds the lead, inching up one percentage point to 31 percent support. His fellow top rivals saw a slight dip, with Sanders dropping 3 points to 15 percent support and Warren sliding 5 percentage points to 10 percent.

Buttigieg, who gained momentum in recent weeks, received 9 percent support, a two-point increase from the prior Nov. 16-Nov. 17 poll.

Businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang raises almost 0K in a single day Democrats take in lobbying industry cash despite pledges How to shut down your Trump-supporting family member at Thanksgiving dinner MORE, Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharYang raises almost 0K in a single day Klobuchar: ‘I don’t see’ voting to acquit Trump in Senate trial Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE (D-Minn.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro garnered 2 percent.

The rest of the contenders in the crowded Democratic field received 1 percent in support or less. Another 3 percent said they were unsure.

The survey comes in light of an ever-fluid Democratic primary race.

Though the field recently expanded with the addition of Bloomberg and billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerYang raises almost 0K in a single day Democrats take in lobbying industry cash despite pledges Michael Bloomberg could indeed buy the Democratic primary MORE, the primary also lost two candidates over the last few days.

Former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pa.) and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockBloomberg can’t win, but he could help reelect Trump 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the November forum Deval Patrick: a short runway, but potential to get airborne MORE (D) each ended their 2020 White House bids after failing to gain traction in national polls.

Sestak announced the news in a press release over the weekend, saying he was thankful for what he called an “endeavor filled with immeasurable wisdom, passions, humor and insights to, and from, the people of America.”

A day later, Bullock issued a statement announcing his own departure from the 2020 race.

“While the concerns that propelled me to enter in the first place have not changed, I leave this race filled with gratitude and optimism, inspired and energized by the good people I’ve had the privilege of meeting over the course of the campaign,” he wrote.

The Hill-HarrisX poll surveyed 1,001 registered voters between Nov. 1-Dec. 1. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

—Tess Bonn