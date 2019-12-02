As reported on Friday by Jacob Engels –Brian Kemp, the Governor of Georgia, is going against President Trump’s recommendation for a U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by Senator Johnny Isakson, who is stepping down due to health problems.

President Trump and North Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz have been vocal about the fact that they want Kemp to appoint pro-Trump Georgia Congressman Doug Collins to finish out Isakson’s term.

Rep. Doug Collins is a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee and has been relentless in defending President Trump against the impeachment coup. He has done so in hearings, in media appearances, and on Twitter.

Despite this, according to multiple news reports, Governor Kemp had a meeting with Trump about who he intended to select, business executive Kelly Loeffler.

The meeting was described by Breitbart News as “not going well”. While it is ultimately Governor Kemp’s decision, the fact that he is openly considering Kellie Loeffler, is quite concerning. Through her business endeavors, including a women’s basketball franchise, Loeffler has promoted Planned Parenthood. Personally, Loeffler has donated nearly a $1,000,000 to Mitt Romney’s disastrous 2012 presidential campaign and hundreds of thousands of dollars to fellow NeverTrump leader Paul Ryan’s campaigns and PACs.

Big League Politics is also reporting that she has donated large amounts to top Democrat members of congress as well.

Pro-life groups are also concerned about Loeffler’s record.

🚨 Also she has given thous of $$ in campaign contrib to liberal and pro-abortion candidates. There are better choices for Gov.Kemp 4 the next U.S. Senator from GA. He has a list of fantastic pro-life candidates. We hope he doesn’t pick the one the pro-life community will oppose — Penny Nance (@PYNance) November 27, 2019

Despite this Republican Governor Brian Kemp picked Kelly Loeffler to fill the vacancy on Monday.

#BREAKING ATLANTA (AP) — AP Source: Georgia governor has chosen GOP donor and financial services executive Kelly Loeffler for US Senate. #fox5atl — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) December 2, 2019

