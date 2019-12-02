After 12 witnesses brought before the House Intelligence Committee NOT ONE was able to find presidential misconduct.

This was despite a committee where Chairman Schiff was judge and jury and refused Republicans their witnesses and cross examination.

It was correctly called a Schiff Sham.

Democrats were unable to find a single witness who corroborated their conspiracy against the US president.

The Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry after President Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Zelensky in July. The Ukrainian president again today said there was not quid pro quo and he was not even aware the US had delayed aid to Ukraine. President Trump provided military aid to the country something Obama would never do.

On Monday the House Intelligence Committee Republicans released their 123 page report exonerating President Trump from all criminal or questionable behavior.

Here is the report via Scribd.

Republicans’ report on … by Stefan Becket on Scribd

The post BREAKING: House Minority Releases 110 Page Report Refuting EVERY ACCUSATION By Democrats and Failure of ALL 12 WITNESSES to Find Presidential Misconduct appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.