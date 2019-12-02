A cartoonist posted a video of creepy Joe Biden’s previous campaign speech where he went way off script and bragged about children stroking his blonde leg hairs.

While speaking to a black audience Joe Biden suddenly started babbling about children stroking his hairy legs in the pool and how much he loves to have children on his lap. Also something about roaches?

“And by the way I sit on a stand, I got hot, I got hairy legs that turn, that, that, that, turn blonde in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach in and pull and rub my leg down, and watch the hairs rise up again. So I learned about roaches. I learned about kids jumping up on my lap. And I love kids jumping on my lap,” Biden said.

Cartoonist Sven Stoffels posted an animated cartoon of Biden’s exact words to his interpretation of how Biden may have interacted with children who were rubbing his blonde leg hairs…. and it is horrifying, yet entertaining at the same time.

WATCH:

Here’s the original video of Biden’s creepy comments about kids sitting on his lap whilst stroking his blonde leg hairs:

The post Cartoonist Posts Video of Creepy Joe Talking About Kids Playing With His Hairy Legs appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.