Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again told reporters in a recent interview that there was NO quid pro quo for US aid to Ukraine.

President Trump jumped on this news before leaving for NATO meetings in Britain this week.

Breaking News: The President of Ukraine has just again announced that President Trump has done nothing wrong with respect to Ukraine and our interactions or calls. If the Radical Left Democrats were sane, which they are not, it would be case over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

This should end the sham impeachment hearings but sadly it won’t.

Democrats are SO UNHINGED he truth does not deter them in their latest plans to remove President Trump.

The Intelligencer reported:

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied an explicit quid pro quo attaching investigations into President Trump’s political rivals to the release of U.S. military aid. But, in a new interview with Time and several European publications, Zelensky did say that delaying nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine was an unfair thing for a “strategic partner” to do. “Look, I never talked to the President from the position of a quid pro quo,” Zelensky said. “But you have to understand. We’re at war. If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us. I think that’s just about fairness. It’s not about a quid pro quo. It just goes without saying.” The denial of a quid pro quo echoes similar statements Zelensky has made on the subject. During a joint press conference with Trump in New York last September, Zelensky was asked if he “felt any pressure from President Trump to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden?”

