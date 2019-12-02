Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) on Monday fired Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accusing him of dishonesty in relation to an incident in which he was found asleep in his car, according to CNN.

“It has become clear that Mr. Johnson engaged in a series of actions that are intolerable for any leader in a position of trust, particularly the head of the Chicago Police Department,” Lightfoot said in a Monday news conference.

Lightfoot said the city inspector general’s report indicated Johnson lied to her about the incident and misled the public. Johnson told reporters that he parked his car because he felt like his blood pressure was rising, saying he had accidentally missed a dose of medication for a blood clot.

Johnson, who admitted to having had “a couple of drinks with dinner,” was not asked to take a sobriety test and officers on the scene allowed him to drive himself home. He requested an internal investigation into the incident at the time and initially said he planned to retire after the October incident.

“While we have no indication of impropriety at this time, this question can only be answered by the internal affairs investigation. That investigation (is) active and ongoing,” the Chicago Police Department said in a statement at the time.

“Mr. Johnson was intentionally dishonest with me and communicated a narrative replete with false statements regarding material aspects of the incident that happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 17,” Lightfoot said Monday. “Had I known all the facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there.”