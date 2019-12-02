China has banned U.S. warships and military aircraft from stopping in Hong Kong after the U.S. passed legislation supporting pro-democracy protesters in the country.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which would allow the U.S. to impose sanctions on China due to rights violations in Hong Kong.

China’s Foreign Ministry condemned the new law, calling it nothing more than a show of public support for “violent criminals.”

What are the details?

According to a Monday CNN report, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the move. During a news conference in Beijing, Hua Chunying, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said, “In response to the unreasonable behaviors of the U.S. side, the Chinese government decides to suspend the review of requests by U.S. military ships and aircraft to visit Hong Kong as of today.”

Beijing is also set to impose sanctions on certain U.S.-based human rights organizations that have been reporting on the ongoing unrest within the country.

“China decides to sanction on the organizations that behave badly during the Hong Kong extradition-bill unrest, including National Endowment for Democracy, National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, International Republican Institute, Human Rights Watch and Freedom House,” Hua added.

Hua also stated that Beijing wants the U.S. to “stop interfering” in the country’s “internal affairs.”

“We urge the U.S. to correct the mistakes and stop interfering in our internal affairs. China will take further steps if necessary to uphold Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity and China’s sovereignty,” Hua said.

Last week, Trump issued a statement on the new law, saying, “I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong. They are being enacted in the hope that Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all.”