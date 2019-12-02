Before there was “climate change,” alarmists warned of “global warming.”

But the ice caps did not melt, and now, because the global climate has not undergone the catastrophic changes as promised, alarmists are once again calling for a rebranding to scare people into taking environmental issues more seriously.

Instead, climate change alarmists should use terms like “global meltdown” and “climate chaos” to “covey the urgency of the situation,” Aaron Hall recently wrote in AdAge.

“These options are subtle brand shifts from ‘global warming,’ yet they deliver a more negative image. The names signal that ice caps are melting, but also create a more visceral image in the mind — that real feeling of ‘melting’ when it’s too hot outside. A meltdown is a disastrous event that draws from the ultimate terror of a nuclear meltdown, an apt metaphor for global destruction,” Hall wrote.

Hall also suggested alarmists use:

Global Melting

Climate Collapse

Boiling Point

Melting Point

Scorched Earth

“It’s time to take the gloves off and stop pretending. Sometimes a brand name needs to be hyperbolic to truly capture hearts and minds. If we don’t take massive action now, Earth will be uninhabitable — an irreversible barren wasteland,” Hall wrote Plants and animals will die. Humans won’t be able to survive extreme weather like floods, droughts and fires. If we don’t change, we won’t even be able to spend time outside.”