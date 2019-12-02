White House counselor Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway denies that he and Kellyanne are ‘Anonymous’ author Ex-Clinton strategist met with Trump to talk impeachment Democrats vow court victories won’t slow impeachment timeline MORE said Monday she would attend the upcoming House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing if House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffWhite House won’t participate in first Judiciary impeachment hearing Lawmakers turn attention to potential witnesses at Judiciary impeachment hearings Klobuchar: ‘I don’t see’ voting to acquit Trump in Senate trial MORE (D-Calif.) is called to testify.

Conway told reporters at the White House that Schiff was a “fact witness” in the impeachment inquiry and criticized the Judiciary panel’s plans to have constitutional lawyers testify at Wednesday’s hearing. The White House on Sunday rejected an invitation from Democrats to participate in the event.

“Is Adam Schiff going to testify? Because he is a fact witness. That would be great. I’ll tell you what: If Adam Schiff testifies, I’ll show up on behalf of the White House,” Conway told reporters.

Her remarks came one day after the House Judiciary panel’s top Republican, Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsWhite House won’t participate in first Judiciary impeachment hearing Lawmakers turn attention to potential witnesses at Judiciary impeachment hearings Sunday shows – Focus shifts to Judiciary impeachment hearing MORE (Ga.), said Schiff should be called to testify. Schiff led the fact-finding phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpPerry ends final day as Energy secretary Mexican officials detain suspects in massacre of members of Mormon sect READ: White House’s letter to Nadler saying it won’t participate in impeachment hearing MORE’s dealings with Ukraine, and his committee is drafting a report on its conclusions that will be delivered to the Judiciary panel to kick off the next phase of the proceedings.

Trump, who seized on revelations that the whistleblower who raised concerns about the Ukraine issue contacted Schiff’s committee before filing a complaint, has similarly argued Schiff should be called to testify at a Senate trial if the House approves articles of impeachment.

Schiff said on CNN’s “State of the Union” last week that it would show “a fundamental lack of seriousness, a willingness to try to turn this into a circus, like the president would like” if the Senate were to call him as a witness.

Asked why the White House would not send its own lawyers to Wednesday’s hearing, Conway suggested on Monday that Democrats would be wasting their time listening to constitutional lawyers rather than working on legislative issues like drug pricing and infrastructure.

“What is the process? What will they be discussing? They have constitutional law experts coming in. How is that beneficial?” Conway asked. “I don’t even understand what they’re doing.”

She added that the Judiciary Committee hasn’t informed the White House of the names of the witnesses or other details about the hearing, echoing points made by White House counsel Pat Cipollone in a letter to Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerWhite House won’t participate in first Judiciary impeachment hearing Lawmakers turn attention to potential witnesses at Judiciary impeachment hearings Judiciary Republican: It would be to Trump’s advantage to have attorneys at impeachment hearing MORE (D-N.Y.) Sunday in declining to participate.

“We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings,” Cipollone wrote.

Conway said Cipollone has made clear “that this is an unconstitutional, illegitimate process and we stand by that.”

“They have to been more definitive about what they’re doing,” she added.