On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) said if President Donald Trump is removed from office as a result of impeachment, Republicans will select former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as his replacement for 2020.

Yarmuth said, “I do think it is the right thing to do to remove him from office. I believe he’s an imminent danger to this country and our democracy.”

He continued, “The political consequences of that might not be good for Democrats because if we remove him from office, I will guarantee you the Republican Party would not nominate Mike Pence to succeed him. They would nominate someone like Nikki Haley, who would be much more difficult for Democrats to defeat.”

He added, “I don’t think this is about politics, and I don’t think we should consider politics, I just think it could be bad politics.”

