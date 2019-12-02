Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre detailed her account of a sexual encounter that she claims that she was forced to have with Prince Andrew during an interview that aired Monday on BBC, saying that he is lying about what happened.

“The interview did not break new ground in the allegations against Prince Andrew, which are contained in legal documents,” The New York Times reported. “But it put a face to the woman who has accused a member of the royal family of being involved with sexual trafficking.”

“He knows what happened,” Giuffre said. “I know what happened and there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”

Giuffre detailed one of the encounters she allegedly had with Prince Andrew, saying, “So Andrew drives in the other car. He’s not with us, he’s with his security guards and in the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew, what I do for Jeffrey and that made me sick. I just didn’t expect it from royalty.”

“Well there was a bath and it started there and then it led into the bedroom and it didn’t last very long, the whole entire procedure,” Giuffre continued. “It was disgusting. He wasn’t mean or anything but he got up and he said, ‘Thanks,’ and walked out and I sat there in bed just horrified and ashamed and felt dirty and I had to get up and go have a shower and it was a wicked time in my life, it was a really scary time in my life. I had just been abused by a member of a royal family.”

Virginia Giuffre says she was trafficked to London for sex with Prince Andrew in March 2001, when she was 17 years old. The Prince has categorically denied this claim. So how do their accounts differ?#BBCPanorama pic.twitter.com/TEr3rbCoPT — Panorama 🌐 (@BBCPanorama) December 2, 2019

Prince Andrew gave an interview last month, which CBS News said came after Giuffre had taped her interview, where he denied the allegations.

“On that particular day that we now understand is the date which is the 10th of March, I was at home, I was with the children and I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose sort of 4:00 or 5:00 in the afternoon,” Prince Andrew said. “And then because the duchess was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other one is there. I was on terminal leave at the time from the Royal Navy so therefore I was at home.”

When he was asked how he remembered his exact whereabouts on the day, Prince Andrew responded, “Because going to Pizza Express in Woking is an unusual thing for me to do, a very unusual thing for me to do. I’ve never been… I’ve only been to Woking a couple of times and I remember it weirdly distinctly. As soon as somebody reminded me of it, I went, “Oh yes, I remember that.” But I have no recollection of ever meeting or being in the company or the presence.”

The BBC pressed Prince Andrew over Giuffre’s claims that they had gone dancing and that he was sweating all over her.

Prince Andrew responded, “There’s a slight problem with the sweating because I have a peculiar medical condition which is that I don’t sweat or I didn’t sweat at the time and that was… was it… yes, I didn’t sweat at the time because I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenalin in the Falkland’s War when I was shot at and I simply… it was almost impossible for me to sweat. And it’s only because I have done a number of things in the recent past that I am starting to be able to do that again. So I’m afraid to say that there’s a medical condition that says that I didn’t do it so therefore…”

Prince Andrew went on to claim that he never had a sexual encounter with her and when confronted with a photograph of the two that Giuffre provided, he said that he could not explain it because “I have absolutely no memory of that photograph ever being taken.”