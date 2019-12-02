First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2019 Christmas decorations at the White House on Sunday night, revealing the theme as the “The Spirit of America.”

The decorations include nods to the troops, the 50 states of America, past presidents, and other aspects of American history.

“It is with great joy that our family welcomes you to the White House this holiday season as we celebrate the Spirit of America. During your visit, we hope you enjoy our tribute to the traditions, customs, and history that make our country great,” the Trump family said in a guidebook for the decorations. “Since our founding, courageous individuals have shaped our country and kept the American spirit alive.”

White House Christmas 2019 By The Numbers:

106 Christmas wreaths

58 Christmas trees

More than 800 feet of garland

More than 2,500 strands of lights

More than 15,000 bows

More than 400 gold stars

More than 4,000 floral stem varieties

200 pounds of gingerbread

The Daily Caller viewed the decorations on Monday morning as part of a guided tour for the media. The United States Marine Band played Christmas carols throughout the tour and guests received a commemorative box of Hershey’s Kisses as they departed. (RELATED: Melania Trump Claps Back At Christmas Decoration Critics: ‘I Think They Look Fantastic’)

Guests are greeted in the East Wing with the Gold Star Tree, a tribute to military families.

The East Colonnade creates an ethereal call to American architecture with translucent etchings of classic buildings and white stars hanging from the ceiling.

WATCH OUR EXCLUSIVE:

[embedded content]

“The East Colonnade is a timeline of American design, innovation, and architecture, starting from the earliest periods of our country and ending with the modern era of the 21st century,” the White House explains. “Each architectural wonder, from the New England saltbox house to the city skyscraper, defines the physical fabric and diversity of our American landscape.”

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall are adorned with glittering Christmas trees that feature gold pinecones and garland:

The first lady tweeted her own video of the decorations on Sunday night that showed her walking through the different sections and making last-minute adjustments to some of the objects on display.

WATCH:

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

The State Dining Room featured a scaled replica of the White House and iconic American landmarks, such as Mount Rushmore and the Golden Gate Bridge, reconstructed with gingerbread. According to the White House, the stunning creation was made by the White House pastry chefs with “125 lbs. of pastillage dough, 35 lbs. of chocolate, and 25 lbs. of royal icing.”

Melania Trump has been known for taking a unique and artistic approach to Christmas decorations, earning her plenty of flack from her political opponents and members of the media. In 2018, the media dubbed her red trees made out of cranberries the “Christmas from hell” and “red Christmas trees of death.” The first lady couldn’t catch a break in 2017 either, with critics mocking her “satanic” and “horror show” decorations, which featured icy white branches and frost-covered trees.

