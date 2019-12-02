Rudy Giuliani threatened to sue Fox News’s Steve Hilton for libel after the tv host went on a bizarre rant Sunday night with his disgusting attacks against Trump’s personal lawyer.

Rudy Giuliani made a career as a tough prosecutor taking down the mafia, dirty cops and drug dealers. Rudy Giuliani then became America’s Mayor for his courageous and exceptional work of cleaning up New York City and lifting the Big Apple following the devastation of the 9-11 attacks.

On Sunday night during his show “The Next Revolution,” Steve Hilton stunned his FOX News audience by attacking Rudy Giuliani as a grifter and toxic chump!

WATCH:

Hilton used a debunked NY Times hit piece to attack Rudy.

Rudy responded Monday morning in a tweetstorm threatening to sue the Fox News host.

“[I] have made ZERO in Ukraine!” Rudy exclaimed.

I have not taken a penny for representing my friend, President Trump. I am outraged that @SteveHiltonx reported that I was trying to pursue private business deals in Ukraine to “enrich” myself, when in reality I have made ZERO in Ukraine! Very lazy reporting! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 2, 2019

“Lawyers tell me Steve Hilton is a wild card and I should sue him for libel. He recklessly disregarded the truth!” Rudy added.

If it wasn’t for me, @SteveHiltonx wouldn’t even be covering Burisma. He sure didn’t cover it for the THREE YEARS it was in front of his face. He should apologize for his maliciousness and thank me for the story! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 2, 2019

