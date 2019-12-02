First Lady Melania Trump Sunday evening unveiled patriotic-themed White House Christmas decorations.

The First Lady called this year’s Christmas decorations, “The Spirit of America.”

““The Spirit of America” is shining in the White House! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the # Christmas season!” Melania said on Twitter.

Melania looked stunning in a monochrome cream-colored ensemble as she showcased the red-white-and-blue ornaments and decorations.

"The Spirit of America" is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

Obama’s Mao Tse Tung ornaments are gone and patriotism and Christ have returned to the White House.

