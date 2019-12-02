https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/first-lady-melania-unveils-patriotic-themed-white-house-christmas-decorations-the-spirit-of-america/

First Lady Melania Trump Sunday evening unveiled patriotic-themed White House Christmas decorations.

The First Lady called this year’s Christmas decorations, “The Spirit of America.”

““The Spirit of America” is shining in the White House! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the season!” Melania said on Twitter.

Melania looked stunning in a monochrome cream-colored ensemble as she showcased the red-white-and-blue ornaments and decorations.

WATCH:

More pictures of our lovely First Lady:

Obama’s Mao Tse Tung ornaments are gone and patriotism and Christ have returned to the White House.

