Former FBI attorney Lisa Page insists in a wide-ranging interview that the has broken no laws in connection with the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and that she’s struggling to keep her life together despite President Donald Trump’s “sickening” attacks against her.

“I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse,” Page told The Daily Beast during her first public interview, which was published on the website Sunday night. “It had been so hard not to defend myself, to let people who hate me control the narrative. I decided to take my power back.”

Page, 39, has been national news for about two years, ever since the public release of text messages between her and Peter Strzok, the then-senior FBI agent with whom she had been having an extramarital affair.

She said she decided to speak out because Trump called out her name and while making a face during a Minneapolis rally on Oct. 11 while ridiculing her and Strzok.

“Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Page told The Daily Beast’s Molly Jong-Fast.

Page’s interview surfaced ahead of the Justice Department inspector general’s planned release on Dec. 9 of its report into how the FBI ran its investigation into Trump’s associates and Russian interference.

Page and Strzok had been working on investigating Hillary Clinton’s emails and Russia, and exchanged numerous text messages concerning Trump, including messages with Page asking for reassurance that Trump would not be elected, and Strzok telling her “No. No, he’s not. We’ll stop it.”

Page resigned from the FBI in May 2018, and Strzok was fired months later.

She told The Daily Beast that Trump’s continued attacks are “intimidating” because “when the president accuses you of treason by name, despite the fact that I know there’s no fathomable way that I have committed any crime at all, let alone treason, he’s still somebody in a position to actually do something about that. To try to further destroy my life. It never goes away or stops, even when he’s not publicly attacking me.”