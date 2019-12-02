Fox News host Steve Hilton called on President TrumpDonald John TrumpPerry ends final day as Energy secretary Mexican officials detain suspects in massacre of members of Mormon sect READ: White House’s letter to Nadler saying it won’t participate in impeachment hearing MORE to drop Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiHow Democrats’ missing witnesses could fill in the Ukraine story Michael Bloomberg’s billions can’t save an unserious campaign Mike Bloomberg’s heaven and hell MORE following reports that the president’s personal attorney pursued business deals in the Ukraine while seeking investigations for Trump.

During his segment on Sunday, Hilton blasted Giuliani as an “unethical disaster” and accused him of “trying to enrich himself on the back of his relationship with President Trump.”

“You know what, I’m just fed up with the lot of them. Rudy Giuliani was a great mayor and a great leader, but he’s turned into an unmitigated and now it seems unethical disaster,” Hilton continued.

“While President Trump has been trying to govern for the American people, all these hangers-on have been trying to make money for themselves off Trump,” Hilton, the host of Fox’s “The Next Revolution,” added.

Steve Hilton just called for the President to get rid of Rudy Giuliani pic.twitter.com/aZsr7fdVqX — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 2, 2019

His comments follow reports from both The New York Times and The Washington Post that Giuliani had begun negotiations to add Ukraine prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko and the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice as clients earlier this year while asking for investigations for Trump that are now at the heart of the House impeachment probe.

Giuliani has denied reports of his business dealings in Ukraine and contended that he never completed any of the client deals.

“I thought that would be too complicated,” Giuliani told the Times. “I never received a penny.”

In his segment on Sunday, Hilton called Giuliani and others he accused of trying to profit off of Trump “a bunch of chancers, grifters and spivs taking advantage of the president to do dodgy deals in the world’s shadiest places.”

“Before they completely derail this presidency and its substantive, historic policy results on China, the economy and much more, it’s time to dump these toxic chumps,” Hilton added. “They’ve really led President Trump astray and I’m just so fed up with it.”