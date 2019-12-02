Georgia’s Republican governor will reportedly go against President Donald Trump in his choice for a Senate appointment.

According to Politico, Gov. Brian Kemp will choose Kelly Loeffler, the CEO of a company that trades and stores Bitcoin, to replace outgoing Sen. Johnny Isakson. Trump would like to see Rep. Doug Collins, who was first elected in 2012 and is a strong Trump supporter, take Isakson’s seat.

Isakson is retiring at the end of this year — in the middle of his term — because of health reasons.

Politico noted that during a White House meeting last month between Trump, Kemp, and Loeffler, the president said he was worried Loeffler would not be the right choice. He added that Loeffler didn’t originally support his candidacy for president.

Loeffler wrote in her application to fill the seat that she would defend Trump and the Republican Party.

“If chosen, I will stand with President Trump, Senator Perdue, and you to Keep America Great,” Loeffler wrote, according to Politico. “Together, we will grow jobs, strengthen the border, shut down drug cartels and human traffickers, lower health care costs, and protect our national interests — at home and abroad.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., warned Kemp last week that he would be smart to name Collins as Georgia’s next senator because not doing so could have political consequences.

“You are ignoring his request because you THINK you know better than @POTUS,” Gaetz tweeted. “If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump,” Gaetz tweeted.

He added, “It’s not the establishment you are screwing with your donor-induced stubbornness. You are hurting President Trump. You know this because he told you.”