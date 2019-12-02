George ConwayGeorge Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway denies that he and Kellyanne are ‘Anonymous’ author Barr criticized by conservative lawyers for stance on executive power Rising GOP star thrust into spotlight with Trump defense MORE quote-tweeted his wife, Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway denies that he and Kellyanne are ‘Anonymous’ author Ex-Clinton strategist met with Trump to talk impeachment Democrats vow court victories won’t slow impeachment timeline MORE, on Monday, responding to her post about former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg: ‘I was slow to realize’ South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Judiciary Democrat: House impeaching Trump not a ‘foregone conclusion’ MORE.

Kellyanne Conway, who serves as President Trump Donald John TrumpPerry ends final day as Energy secretary Mexican officials detain suspects in massacre of members of Mormon sect READ: White House’s letter to Nadler saying it won’t participate in impeachment hearing MORE‘s White House counselor, tweeted a video of Biden talking about his “hairy legs” and how kids used to “rub my leg down … and then watch the hair come back up again.”

“Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe,” she wrote. “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”

George Conway replied, “Your boss apparently thought so.”

George Conway frequently criticizes Trump on Twitter and has become a bit of an online celebrity for his barbs targeting the president.

But it’s uncommon for George Conway to tweet about Trump in direct response to his wife, one of the president’s most fervent supporters.

George Conway was referencing the now-infamous call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump asked for Ukraine to investigate his potential 2020 opponent Biden and Biden’s son. Biden has been seen as a potentially tough general election opponent for Trump, though allies of the president have pointed to the former vice president’s gaffes to suggest he wouldn’t be that tough of a competitor.

A whistleblower report on Trump’s call sparked a House impeachment inquiry set to continue this week. The House inquiry is exploring whether the president asking a foreign country for information about a political opponent is an impeachable offense.