An indicted associate of Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiHow Democrats’ missing witnesses could fill in the Ukraine story Michael Bloomberg’s billions can’t save an unserious campaign Mike Bloomberg’s heaven and hell MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpPerry ends final day as Energy secretary Mexican officials detain suspects in massacre of members of Mormon sect READ: White House’s letter to Nadler saying it won’t participate in impeachment hearing MORE’s personal attorney, wants to give congressional impeachment investigators access to materials that were seized during his arrest earlier this year, his lawyer said Monday at a court hearing.

A lawyer for Lev Parnas asked a federal court in Manhattan for the materials to be released to the Democratic-led House committees, according to ABC News. The outlet previously reported that lawmakers who are helping to lead the impeachment inquiry into Trump are already in possession of recordings and photographs from Parnas.

The materials were seized when the Soviet-born associate of Giuliani was arrested for allegedly violating campaign finance law. Parnas and another Giuliani associate, Igor Fruman, were arrested on Oct. 9 at Dulles International Airport.

Parnas initially told House investigators he would not cooperate with their inquiry, but his lawyer later said he was interested in complying with a House subpoena seeking his cooperation.

In Monday’s hearing at federal court, Parnas’s attorney, Joseph Bondy, said his client’s cooperation had stalled because he didn’t have access to the evidence, according to USA Today.

Bondy did not immediately reply to a request for comment.