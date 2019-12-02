Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiHow Democrats’ missing witnesses could fill in the Ukraine story Michael Bloomberg’s billions can’t save an unserious campaign Mike Bloomberg’s heaven and hell MORE said Monday that lawyers have told him to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton for libel over comments in which he urged President Trump Donald John TrumpPerry ends final day as Energy secretary Mexican officials detain suspects in massacre of members of Mormon sect READ: White House’s letter to Nadler saying it won’t participate in impeachment hearing MORE to sever ties with his personal attorney.

Giuliani accused Hilton of showing a “reckless disregard for the truth” while saying on a Fox News Sunday evening broadcast that the former New York City mayor pursued financial deals in Ukraine while simultaneously requesting investigations to benefit Trump.

Hilton, the host of “The Next Revolution,” also denounced Giuliani as an “unethical disaster” and accused him of “trying to enrich himself on the back of his relationship with Trump.”

In a series of tweets early Monday, Giuliani claimed that he has never “taken a penny” while representing Trump.

“Since representing Trump I have considered and turned down all deals in Ukraine, even those not presenting a conflict,” he said. “Lawyers tell me Hilton is a wild card and I should sue him for libel.”

He then called on the Fox News host to “apologize for his maliciousness” and thank him for exposing stories related to Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg: ‘I was slow to realize’ South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Judiciary Democrat: House impeaching Trump not a ‘foregone conclusion’ MORE‘s son Hunter Biden once sat on the board of.

If it wasn’t for me, @SteveHiltonx wouldn’t even be covering Burisma. He sure didn’t cover it for the THREE YEARS it was in front of his face. He should apologize for his maliciousness and thank me for the story! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 2, 2019

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Hilton’s remarks about Giuliani came just days after The New York Times and The Washington Post reported about the attorney’s business pursuits in Ukraine. Earlier this year, Giuliani reportedly launched negotiations to add Ukrainian prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko and the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice as clients while also asking for investigations for Trump.

The investigations he and Trump sought are now at the center of a House impeachment inquiry into the president’s dealings with Ukraine.

Giuliani has adamantly denied the reports about his business dealings in Ukraine. He told the Times last week that he thought the deals would be “too complicated” and that he never “received a penny.”

Hilton said Sunday that he was “fed up” with Giuliani’s actions.

“Giuliani is a great man and a great leader,”Hilton said. “But he’s turned into an unmitigated, and now it seems unethical, disaster. While Trump has been trying to govern for the American people, all these hangers-on have been trying to make money for themselves off Trump.”

“Before they completely derail this presidency and its substantive, historic policy results on China, the economy and much more, it’s time to dump these toxic chumps,” he added.

Trump has stood by Giuliani amid the first two months of the impeachment inquiry, though last week he denied directing Giuliani to travel to Ukraine on his behalf in an interview with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

The remarks appeared to contradict statements Giuliani has repeatedly made about his trips to Ukraine.