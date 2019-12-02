Tech giant Google is facing yet another E.U. antitrust investigation just months after being fined $1.7 billion for violations. This investigation focuses on the company’s “collection and use of data” from users.

Business Insider reports that tech giant Google is facing yet another antitrust investigation from European Union officials, just months after being fined $1.7 billion for antitrust violations. On Saturday, the E.U. confirmed that it had begun another investigation into the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe.

An E.U. spokesperson told Business Insider: “The Commission has sent out questionnaires as part of a preliminary investigation into Google’s practices relating to Google’s collection and use of data. The preliminary investigation is ongoing.”

Business Insider reports that the investigation includes a review of large amounts of Google’s data, including data relating to local search services, online advertising, online ad targeting services, login services, and web browsers.

When questioned about the new investigation, a Google spokesperson told Business Insider: “We use data to make our services more useful and to show relevant advertising, and we give people the controls to manage, delete or transfer their data. We will continue to engage with the Commission and others on this important discussion for our industry.”

Google has had multiple issues with E.U. antitrust watchdogs in recent years, in 2019 the E.U. fined Google $1.7 billion for its search advertising platform. The firm was then fined a record $5 billion in 2018 over the dominance of its Android mobile operating system, and in 2017 Google was fined $2.7 billion for practices relating to its shopping service.

Google is appealing all three fines which amount to a total of $9.4 billion. Google also faces antitrust scrutiny in the United States where 50 state attorneys general have launched an investigation of the firm’s business practices.

