In expressing support for Hong Kong protests through bills targeting China’s human rights abuses, not only did President Donald Trump not hurt his chances for a trade deal, but he might have “improved” them, according to Gordon Chang on Newsmax TV.

“A lot of people do say that because President Trump signed those two bills on Hong Kong on Wednesday that we’re not going to get a trade deal, but it actually might be the other way around, John,” Chang told host John Cardillo on Monday’s “America’s Talks Live.”

“And the reason is there’s this feeling that Xi Jinping, the Chinese ruler, is stalling on the trade deal because he knows that while he’ll stall that President Trump will not go after him.

“So, by signing those Hong Kong bills he may well have improved his chances of a trade bill.”

Chang praised the Hong Kong protesters for “standing up to the world’s most brutal dictatorship.”

“It’s not just flying our flag and signing our anthem and holding up pictures of President Trump, they are also making it very clear to China that they are standing their ground,” Chang told Cardillo. “This is an extremely inspiring event.

“I mean, it just has to bring tears to your eyes, because as you say these guys are standing up to the world’s most brutal dictatorship – maybe absent North Korea – but clearly Beijing is the enemy of freedom and democracy everywhere.”

