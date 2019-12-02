A source close to the White House and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed to Newsmax on Sunday that conservative Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold his first meeting with President Donald Trump in January.

Confirmation came after a weekend of reports from the Greek press that Mitsotakis would be coming to Washington, D.C. and the date for their meeting was set at Jan. 7.

“It may not be precisely on Jan. 7, but, yes, Mitsotakis will be meeting with Trump here in January,” our source told us.

The meeting is significant in that Mitsotakis, whose New Democracy (conservative) Party won a landslide victory over the Syriza (party of the left) in elections earlier this year, has pointedly refused to say a harsh word about President Trump.

What is important, he told Newsmax during a visit to the U.S. in March of 2018, is “there is an overall consensus in Greece that is very pro-American. That’s especially true for me, because I studied here [Harvard, Harvard Business School, and Stanford, where he received a masters in International Economic Affairs].”

Turkey is expected to be high on the agenda at the Mitsotakis-Trump summit. As the prime minister to be told us, “As Turkey becomes unpredictable, it’s only natural that the value of Greece should arise. I’m not naïve. Turkey is very, very important. But in the context of the region, Turkey is exhibiting a sort of a revisionist approach to foreign policy that is alarming.”

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.