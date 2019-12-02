Fox News host Sean HannitySean Patrick HannityFormer Fox News employees speak out after Hannity urges Bill O’Reilly to return to network Republicans preview impeachment defense strategy Rising GOP star thrust into spotlight with Trump defense MORE is among the high-profile conservatives putting pressure on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to scrap plans to appoint businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to fill outgoing Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonThe job no GOP senator wants: ‘I’d rather have a root canal’ Georgia governor’s adviser hits back at Gaetz: ‘We don’t care what you think’ Gaetz warns Georgia governor of possible primary challenge if he doesn’t tap Trump’s favored Senate pick MORE‘s (R) seat, a move that would be seen as a snub to President Trump Donald John TrumpPerry ends final day as Energy secretary Mexican officials detain suspects in massacre of members of Mormon sect READ: White House’s letter to Nadler saying it won’t participate in impeachment hearing MORE.

Hannity on Monday urged his listeners to call the governor’s office over choosing a “centrist businesswoman” in Loeffler over Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsWhite House won’t participate in first Judiciary impeachment hearing Lawmakers turn attention to potential witnesses at Judiciary impeachment hearings Sunday shows – Focus shifts to Judiciary impeachment hearing MORE (R-Ga.), who is Trump’s preferred pick for the seat.

“[Producer] Lynda [McLaughlin] wants me to give out the number of the governor’s office. Well, he’s not going to talk to me,” said Hannity on his radio program that airs on more than 600 stations nationwide.

“Well, maybe people should call him,” said McLaughlin.

“Alright. I’m not going to do it all day. I’m going to give it out now if you want it,” Hannity, also a Fox News prime-time host for 23 years, replied.

“We’ll give it a couple times. And we’ll put it online,” McLaughlin added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hannity’s pushback comes as Isakson is set to retire on Dec. 31 for health reasons. The timing is particularly crucial given the impeachment process of President Trump may progress to a Senate trial in January. Kemp is expected to announce Loeffler as his pick this week, and she would likely be sworn in on Jan. 1.

Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzGeorgia governor’s adviser hits back at Gaetz: ‘We don’t care what you think’ Gaetz warns Georgia governor of possible primary challenge if he doesn’t tap Trump’s favored Senate pick Matt Gaetz to Kellyanne Conway over marijuana legalization: ‘OK, boomer’ MORE (R-Fla.), another staunch Trump ally, also voiced his discontent at Kemp in a tweet over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend while also pushing for Collins.

“@realdonaldtrump told you how to be supportive: Appoint @RepDougCollins,” tweeted Gaetz at Kemp. “You are ignoring his request because you THINK you know better than @POTUS. If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump.”

.@realDonaldTrump told you how to be supportive: Appoint @RepDougCollins. You are ignoring his request because you THINK you know better than @POTUS. If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump https://t.co/vtjT4CyLMI — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 29, 2019

The Hill has reached out to Kemp’s office for comment.