Moviegoers were forced to evacuate after a package labeled “highly contagious human substance” was discovered at a theater in North Bend, Washington, during a showing of “Frozen 2” on Friday.

According to The Seattle Times, an employee of the North Bend Theatre opened the box and read the biohazard warning at 5:15 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the hazmat call and had the theater evacuated.

The streets surrounding the theater were closed while the hazmat crews investigated what the substance was, according to KOMO-TV in Seattle.

Eastside Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Richard Burke said the employee who opened the box did not appear to be sick but was sent to the hospital as a precaution since officials were not initially certain about what the box contained, The Times reported.

TRENDING: As Americans Enjoy Their Black Friday Buys, FBI Has a Smart TV Warning

Public health officials assisted hazmat technicians with the transportation of the package.

“Box has been isolated and one patient treated as a precaution,” Eastside Firefighters posted on Twitter. “Five hazmat techs on scene.”

Happening Now! B171, B181, L171, HM173, A171, E178 and E182 at Northbend theater for hazmat call with a box marked “highly contagious human substance”. Box has been isolated and one patient treated as a precaution. Five hazmat techs on scene. pic.twitter.com/mLdSaexN2u — Eastside Firefighters (@IAFF2878) November 30, 2019

Harborview Medical Center in Seattle ran tests on the contents of the box.

According to KOMO, firefighters said the substance was found to be urine and it was “disposed of appropriately in a bio container.”

Sgt. Paul Graham with the Snoqualmie Police Department, which provides police services to North Bend, said the samples were intended for a medical clinic in Tacoma, the report said.

The clinic is over 40 miles away from the North Bend Theatre.

How the box ended up at a theater so far from the intended destination is still unclear.

RELATED: Robbery, Double Sex Assault Were Hoax by Illegals Trying To Dodge Deportation, According to Police

“Command has now been terminated,” Eastside Firefighters tweeted later that evening. “In the end the call was deemed minor in nature. Event was not considered suspicious or malicious. No injuries.”

Command has now been terminated. In the end the call was deemed minor in nature. Event was not considered suspicious or malicious. No injuries. — Eastside Firefighters (@IAFF2878) November 30, 2019

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, the North Bend Theatre thanked the firefighters via a post on their website and stated that “all is well” and that “there was no danger.”

The theater reopened Saturday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.