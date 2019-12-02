Hillary Clinton on Monday hit Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., for his insistence that Russia and Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, which the Democratic candidate lost to Republican Donald Trump.

“Sen. Kennedy, why are you parroting Russian propaganda that U.S. intelligence officials tell us are designed to divide our country?” Clinton, the former Obama-era secretary of state, asked on Twitter. “Did you miss the briefing that day?”

In a contentious interview Sunday on “Meet the Press” on NBC News, the first-term Kennedy insisted: “I think both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.”

He added that news organizations provided “well-documented” coverage that “the prime minister of Ukraine, the interior minister, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, the head of the Ukrainian anti-corruption league all meddled in the election on social media and otherwise.

“They worked with the [Democratic National Committee] operative against the president,” he said.

However, U.S. intelligence officials told senators in a classified briefing this fall that Moscow had long tried to blame Ukraine for 2016 election meddling, centering on a small number of Ukrainians who openly criticized or sought to damage Trump’s White House candidacy.

Kennedy, 68, walked back his Ukrainian remarks earlier this month before reviving them over the weekend in the NBC interview.