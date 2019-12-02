Former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonBennet shares video of him in Iowa: ‘I’m just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids’ Trump’s culpability is greater than Nixon’s Chuck Todd challenges John Kennedy on Ukraine: Putin is only other person ‘selling this argument’ MORE called out Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE on Monday over the Louisiana Republican repeating unfounded claims of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Sen. Kennedy, why are you parroting Russian propaganda that U.S. intelligence officials tell us are designed to divide our country?” tweeted Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

Sen. Kennedy, why are you parroting Russian propaganda that U.S. intelligence officials tell us are designed to divide our country? Did you miss the briefing that day? https://t.co/mzmMYHTlSp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 2, 2019

Clinton’s tweet came after NBC News host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddKerry: Fight against climate change should be treated like a ‘war’ Chuck Todd challenges John Kennedy on Ukraine: Putin is only other person ‘selling this argument’ Klobuchar knocks Bloomberg late 2020 entry: ‘We have strong candidates’ MORE pressed Kennedy over the claims on “Meet the Press” Sunday.

Todd confronted Kennedy on the unfounded theory and asked him if he had been briefed after testimony from an impeachment inquiry witness “that actually this entire effort to frame Ukraine for the Russian meddling of 2016 … is an effort of Russia propaganda.”

Kennedy said he had not been briefed and added that the hearing witness who faulted Republicans for echoing the claim, former National Security Council official Fiona Hill, is “entitled to her opinion.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpPerry ends final day as Energy secretary Mexican officials detain suspects in massacre of members of Mormon sect READ: White House’s letter to Nadler saying it won’t participate in impeachment hearing MORE praised Kennedy for his “Meet the Press” interview about an hour after Clinton’s critical tweet.

“Thank you to Great Republican @SenJohnKennedy for the job he did in representing both the Republican Party and myself against Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd on Meet the Depressed!” Trump tweeted.

Hill, a former top Russia analyst for the White House, testified late last month that the claim that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election was a “fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”