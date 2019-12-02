Hillary Clinton acknowledged over the weekend that she is going to have to make up her mind “really quickly” about whether or not she’ll jump into the presidential race.

During an appearance on Britain’s Graham Norton Show, Clinton was asked if she is going to run.

Clinton was asked about one of the subjects in her book, USA soccer star Abby Wambach, who retired with the tagline “Forget Me.” Her intention was to leave the public stage and have someone else take her place.

‘Are you saying ‘Forget me’ now?” Graham asked.

“Not yet,” Hillary replied to laughs and cheers.

Conceding she has been “deluged” over the last few weeks about running again, Clinton added, “Right now, I’m not, at all, uh, you know, planning that.”

“I’d have to make up my mind really quickly,” she said, “because it’s moving very fast.”

Clinton has already missed the filing deadline for the New Hampshire primary. There is no deadline to be considered for the Iowa caucuses in early February.