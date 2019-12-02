Jerrold Nadler

The House Judiciary Committee on Monday announced witnesses for Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.

Only the ‘witnesses’ have never actually witnessed any of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine firsthand — the four witnesses are law professors and are expected to offer legal analysis.

Via The Hill:

Wednesday’s hearing will feature testimony from four law professors: Noah Feldman, a professor at Harvard Law School and director of the Julis-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law; Pamela Karlan, a professor of public interest law at Stanford Law School; Michael Gerhardt, a professor at the University of North Carolina School of Law; and Jonathan Turley, a professor of public interest law at George Washington University Law School.

The Trump administration on Sunday notified the House Judiciary Committee that the White House will not participate in the “highly partisan” impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

“We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings,” White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).

“More importantly, an invitation to an academic discussion with law professors does not begin to provide the President with any semblance of a fair process,” Cipollone wrote. “Accordingly, under the current circumstances, we do not intend to participate in your Wednesday hearing.”

The House Intelligence Committee chaired by Adam Schiff, is expected to approve an impeachment report on Tuesday on its findings of its probe into Trump’s (non-existent) quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The House Democrats, with the help of the liars in the media insist President Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless Zelensky agreed to investigate the Biden crime family even though transcript of Trump’s call to Zelensky proves there was no pressure, no quid pro quo.

The Democrats have nothing on Trump but they are moving full steam ahead with sham impeachment show trials anyway.

