House Republicans Jordan, Meadows, Stefanik, Zeldin and Perry

Democrats brought 12 witnesses before the House Intelligence Committee in November and NOT ONE was able to find presidential misconduct.

This was despite a committee where Chairman Schiff was judge and jury and refused Republicans their witnesses and cross examination.

It was correctly called a Schiff show trial.

Democrats were unable to find a single witness who corroborated their conspiracy that President Trump was using quid-pro-quo or extortion of bribery or whatever — against Ukraine.

The Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry after President Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Zelensky in July. The Ukrainian president again today said there was not quid pro quo and he was not even aware the US had delayed aid to Ukraine. President Trump provided military aid to the country something Obama would never do.

On Monday the House Intelligence Committee Republicans released their 123 page report exonerating President Trump from all criminal or questionable behavior.

The Republicans on the House Oversight Committee released 10 points on their findings from the House Intelligence Committee hearings.

#THREAD 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗳𝗳 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: 1. President Trump has a deep-seated, genuine, and reasonable skepticism of Ukraine due to its history of pervasive corruption. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 2, 2019

3. President Trump’s concerns about Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board are valid. The Obama State Department noted concerns about Hunter Biden’s relationship with Burisma in 2015 and 2016. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 2, 2019

5. The evidence does not establish that President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Burisma Holdings, Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, or Ukrainian influence in the 2016 election for the purpose of benefiting him in the 2020 election. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 2, 2019

7. The evidence does not support that President Trump withheld U.S. security assistance to Ukraine for the purpose of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Burisma Holdings, Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, or Ukrainian influence in the 2016 election. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 2, 2019

9. The evidence does not support that President Trump covered up the substance of his telephone conversation with President Zelensky by restricting access to the call summary. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 2, 2019

FULL STOP: The evidence does NOT prove the Democrats’ allegations that President Trump abused his authority to pressure Ukraine to investigate his potential political rival, Vice President Joe Biden, for President Trump’s benefit in the 2020 presidential election. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 2, 2019

CONCLUSION: The evidence does NOT prove the Democrats’ allegations that President Trump abused his authority to pressure Ukraine to investigate his potential political rival, Vice President Joe Biden, for President Trump’s benefit in the 2020 presidential election.

