The House is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a resolution to affirm its opposition to inviting Russia to future meetings of the Group of Seven in an attempt to push back against President Donald Trump, The Hill reports.

Rep. Albio Sires, D-N.J., authored the resolution, which formally states the House’s disapproval of including Russia in future G-7 summits “until it respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors and adheres to the standards of democratic societies.”

Sires introduced the legislation last August after Trump attempted to push the G-7 into readmitting Russia into the group, which was known as the G-8 before the country was expelled over the annexation of the Crimean peninsula. Moscow’s later interference in the 2016 U.S. elections and the poisoning of an ex-spy living in the United Kingdom have further increased tensions with the G-7.

According to the resolution, since 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin “has continued to violate international law in Ukraine’s Crimea region and elsewhere, and has continued to undermine democracy and human rights both at home and abroad.”

It also declares that the House “condemns the Kremlin’s assaults on democratic societies worldwide, including in the United States and other Group of Seven countries.”