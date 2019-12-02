Sex robots are now so realistic they are already being mistaken for real people, a top manufacturer has revealed.

The technology used to create sex robots has rapidly advanced in recent years thanks to stunning breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI).

But now their designs have become so life-like, people are finding them indistinguishable from human beings themselves.

Co-founder of Silicone Lovers, Louie Love, told Daily Star Online this is thanks to 3D body scanners.

He told us: “In terms of ‘looks’, I think we’re already there with some of the newer designs.

“To the initiated, it’s quite easy to mistake the dolls for humans, especially when compared to the old school inflatable dolls.

“We’ve reached that point where we’ve passed the ‘uncanny valley’ syndrome and dolls actually look like real people, both male and female.

“As technology is becoming more advanced, so are our doll designs, one simple example is some dolls are now being created with 3D body scanners of humans rather than being traditionally sculpted in a clay.”

However Mr Love added that although sex robots may look like human now, their resemblance is lost upon interaction.

And he believes were are decades away from robots being completely indistinguishable.

He added: “In terms of the dolls having fully autonomous robotics, and physical movements that convincingly replicate humans, I’m not sure technology is quite there yet.

“No matter how realistic they look, as soon as you see their mouths move, it can be rather awkward, and you can tell straight away that they are humanoids.”

Mr Love recently revealed a surge in the demand for sci-fi dolls, including three-breasted and ‘Avatar’ models.