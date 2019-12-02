A video clip of Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden went viral over the weekend, showing Biden sharing a bizarre story about roaches, leg hair, and kids jumping on his lap.

In the clip, which is a part of a speech Biden gave in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2017, Biden can be heard talking about his time working as a lifeguard at the local swimming pool.

“And by the way, you know I sit on the stand and it’d get hot. I got a lot of — I got hairy legs … that turn blonde in the sun,” Biden said struggling to find the right words. “And the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again.”

“So I learned about roaches and I learned about kids jumping on my lap,” Biden continued.

“I love kids jumping on my lap,” he concluded.

The clip is pulled from Biden’s infamous “Corn Pop” story, which started to make the rounds on the internet back in September of this year. The full story can be heard here, with the part about leg hair starting at the 6:49 mark. Video of the full speech was provided by WITN-TV, Wilmington City Council’s government access channel.

What has been the response?

Many who have viewed the video have unsurprisingly been grossed out, creeped out, or both.

Here is a brief collection of some of the best Twitter responses:

“THIS MAKES ME SICK TO MY STOMACH!”

“I am positive we didn’t need to hear something like this”

“I am positive we didn’t need to hear something like this” “What the literal hell is [Joe Biden] talking about, exactly?”

“I thought this was a Bad Lip Reading…”

“I think he is going senile.”

“Weird flex but okay.”

One responder poked fun how the clip would inevitably help his opponents, saying, “Biden probably violated FEC rules with this valuable of an in-kind donation to his opponents.”

Anything else?

On Saturday, Biden launched an eight-day campaign run through Iowa called the “No Malarkey” tour. It got off to a peculiar start.

Exhibit A: the finger nibble.

Biden is currently the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary, leading national polls by 10.4 points, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. But in Iowa, Biden sits in fourth place, eight percentage points behind Pete Buttigieg.

The 2020 Democratic caucuses will take place Feb. 3. Time will tell if Biden’s bizarre campaign antics will endear voters or push them away.