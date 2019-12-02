Though George Conway has been openly critical of his wife’s boss since 2017, never once has he publicly rebuked her … until now.

On Monday, the internet erupted into a firestorm when the husband of top White House advisor Kellyanne Conway quote-tweeted his wife after she publicly ripped Joe Biden for his bizarre gaffe over the weekend in which he talked about kids jumping into his lap.

“WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe. We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?” Kellyanne said as she shared the video of Joe Biden.

WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe. We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy? https://t.co/QsCwihXAB6 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) December 2, 2019

In response, George Conway then quote-tweeted his wife and said, “Your boss apparently thought so.”

Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

George Conway’s tweet was obviously meant to imply that President Trump indeed issued a quid pro quo by withholding military aid from Ukraine in exchange for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s corruption. Many foes of Kellyanne Conway immediately jumped for joy at the sight of her own husband publicly rebuking her.

“Is this not amazing? She inadvertently self-owns then gets meta-trolled by hubby,” said one Twitter user.

“*yawn* to whatever the hell George Conway said to Kellyanne Conway. Wake me up when he announces a separation from the chief spokesperson for the world’s most visible white supremacist,” said Charlotte Clymer.

“Kellyanne and George should sell tickets to their divorce proceedings,” tweeted Laura Bassett.

Others came to Kellyanne’s defense, accusing George Conway of being a jealous husband.

“Kellyanne is a counselor to the most powerful man in the world & the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign. She’s successful & an excellent role model to women who want to work in politics. The only reason people give you the time of day is [because] you’re her husband,” said one Twitter user.

“How shitty does your marriage have to be to publicly dunk on & disrespect your wife? This is pathetic,” tweeted Blaire White.

“Wow. You really are a trash individual,” tweeted Seth Weathers.

“Not judging their marriage. Maybe Kellyanne is entertained by it. I don’t know. I just think trying to dunk on your wife on twitter is pretty low,” tweeted Jason Howerton.

According to friends close with George Conway, the accomplished attorney allegedly believes that his wife has been indoctrinated into a cult of Trump.

“He tells people she’s in a cult,” a source told Vanity Fair.

“He’s going through a tough time,” another source said.

“It’s not going to get better until she’s cast out of the cult,” another said.

Kellyanne Conway has rebuked the mainstream media’s coverage of her marriage, saying the media only cover the marriage in a negative light it to score political points.

“You wanted to put it in my husband’s voice because you think somehow that that will help your ratings or that you’re really sticking it to Kellyanne Conway. And let me be very clear. You didn’t stick it to Kellyanne Conway,” she said in response to MSNBC giving her husband a platform. “I think you embarrassed yourself, and I’m embarrassed for you.”

George Conway also faced severe scrutiny last month when he called Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) “trash” for defending President Trump during the week’s impeachment inquiry hearings.