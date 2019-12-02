Actor Jason Alexander claimed Monday that President Donald Trump, along with other prominent Republican members of Congress are “Gang of Putin” assets.

“Let’s name some of the #GangOfPutinGOP assets,” Alexander wrote in a tweet.

Let’s name some of the #GangOfPutinGOP assets:@realDonaldTrump @SenJohnKennedy @senatemajldr @DevinNunes @Jim_Jordan @LindseyGrahamSC

These fine guys think soliciting foreign countries to engage in our elections is not a crime or misdemeanor. Just GOP biz as usual. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 2, 2019

In his list of Russian “assets,” Alexander included President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“These fine guys think soliciting foreign countries to engage in our elections is not a crime or misdemeanor,” Alexander said. “Just GOP biz as usual.”

In a separate tweet Monday, Alexander claimed Republicans have “little concern for law, integrity, the Constitution and America.”

It saddens me that Republicans have this little concern for law, integrity, the Constitution and America. https://t.co/UjSHRjbxQ0 — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 2, 2019

Alexander’s remarks were made after a Twitter user replied to him and said, “It saddens me that Democrats have this little confidence in their ability to actually win elections.”

In February, Alexander took aim at President Trump and described him as “small” and a “pathetic comrade” after Trump accused Saturday Night Live of repeated bias against him and the Republican Party.

Earlier this year, Alexander also joined the cast of the Christian-bashing comedy film Faith Based.

Alexander has previously admitted to having a “man-crush” on former President Barack Obama and repeatedly attacked President Trump, describing him as a “disgraceful sub-human” whose supporters have “something fundamentally wrong with them.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.