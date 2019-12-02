Former President Jimmy Carter is back in the hospital, coming just days after he was released, according to a spokesperson on Monday.

Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for The Carter Center, confirmed the 95-year-old was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, over the weekend.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., this past weekend for treatment for a urinary tract infection. He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home,” she said.

Last week, Carter left the hospital after undergoing successful surgery to remove pressure on his brain after suffering several falls.

Former president Jimmy Carter and wife Rosayln arrive at the inauguration of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States of America on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2009. (Tim Sloan/AFP/Getty Images)

He was released last Wednesday, Nov. 27, following the operation.

“He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” the Carter Center stated on Twitter. “The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving.”

Carter was hospitalized Nov. 11.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” The Carter Center said in a statement at the time. Rev. Tony Lowden, Carter’s pastor at Maranatha Baptist Church, told The Associated Press that the former peanut farmer was taken to the hospital on what he called “a rough day.”

“We just need the whole country to be in prayer for him,” Lowden said.

On Oct. 6, he hit his head and got 14 stitches but traveled to Nashville to build a Habitat for Humanity home. Later in the month, he fractured his pelvis during a fall and was hospitalized again.

Last spring, he fell and was forced to get hip replacement surgery.

And in 2015, he was diagnosed with melanoma and revealed that the cancer spread to other parts of his body.

Carter became the first president in the history of the United States to reach the age of 95, celebrating his birthday on Oct. 1. He was born in Plains, Georgia, in 1924.

“I’ve had an exciting and adventurous and gratifying existence,” Carter told The Washington Post earlier in the year.

Former President George H.W. Bush died late last year at the age of 94.