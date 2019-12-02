Kellyanne Conway on Monday said former FBI attorney Lisa Page sounded “very rattled” during her interview with The Daily Beast, and slammed for her not speaking out earlier.

“I read her interview and I haven’t discussed it with the president,” Conway told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“She didn’t come up in the list…I can’t believe that she actually thinks it is the president who has kept her quiet.”

Page insisted in the interview that she has broken no laws in connection with the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and said that she’s struggling to keep her life together despite Trump’s “sickening” attacks against her.

She also says she feels that she’s being harassed by the president, including about her affair with colleague Peter Strzok, after it was revealed they’d sent each other several anti-Trump text messages during the investigation.

“That’s the way she feels,” said Conway. “It wasn’t the president who revealed that. It was the Washington Post who revealed that she was having a relationship with a colleague.”

Conway added that she thinks Page feels “really sorry for herself,” but “nobody here” made her leave the FBI.

“She quit voluntarily,” said Conway. “I’m not a woman who feels sorry for myself. I hope my three daughters are watching. That’s my message of the day.”