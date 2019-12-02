The Washington Post published another alleged leak on Monday one week prior to the release of the Inspector General report on the Obama administration’s spying on the Trump campaign in 2016.

Deep State operatives, Democrats and their far left media are working feverishly to diffuse the effect of the momentous report before its release.

According to the Washington Post Barr does not agree with IG that the Obama deep state had justification to spy on the Trump campaign and Trump Transition Team in 2016.

Barr may include a formal letter in the report or may publicly state his concern.

It certainly should be a grave concern to every American that the DOJ and FBI can spy on their political opponents during a campaign. If that is the future for America we are no better than a banana republic.

There will be millions of Americans who will not agree with an IG report that allows the coup perpetrators to walk free.

The Washington Post reported:

Attorney General William Barr has told associates he disagrees with the Justice Department’s inspector general on one of the key findings in an upcoming report – that the FBI had enough information in July 2016 to justify launching an investigation into members of the Trump campaign, according to people familiar with the matter. The Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, is due to release his long-awaited findings in a week, but behind the scenes at the Justice Department, disagreement has surfaced about one of Horowitz’s central conclusions on the origins of the Russia investigation. The discord could be the prelude to a major fissure within federal law enforcement on the controversial question of investigating a presidential campaign. Barr has not been swayed by Horowitz’s rationale for concluding that the FBI had sufficient basis to open an investigation on July 31, 2016, these people said. Barr’s public defenses of President Donald Trump, including his assertion that intelligence agents spied on the Trump campaign, have led Democrats to accuse him of acting like the president’s personal attorney and eroding the independence of the Justice Department. But Trump and his Republican Barr’s public defenses of President Donald Trump, including his assertion that intelligence agents spied on the Trump campaign, have led Democrats to accuse him of acting like the president’s personal attorney and eroding the independence of the Justice Department. But Trump and his Republican allies have cheered Barr’s skepticism of the Russia investigation.

The post Leaked Report: AG Bill Barr Refutes IG Horowitz’s Conclusion that FBI had Rationale to Spy on Trump Campaign appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.