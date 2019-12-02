The left has issued glowing praise after actor Billy Dee Williams, 82, used gender-fluid pronouns and admitted that he has both masculine and feminine sides.

Williams portrays Lando Calrissian in the “Star Wars” movies.

What are the details?

In a new interview with Esquire, Williams referred to himself as both masculine and feminine.

“I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself’ [when referring to himself] because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine,” he admitted. “I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

Williams, who gave the interview ahead of the Dec. 20 release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” also said that this isn’t earth-shattering news, because he “never tried to be anything except myself.”

“I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself seriously,” he explained.

What is the left saying?

A variety of outlets have taken Williams’ comments and have run with them, going as far as to say that he identifies as gender-fluid.

The New York Daily News wrote, “‘Star Wars’ actor Billy Dee Wiliams comes out as gender fluid.”

TMZ-owned web property TooFab also said, “‘Star Wars’ Billy Dee Williams Comes Out as Gender-Fluid: ‘I See Myself as Feminine as Well as Masculine.’”

Entertainment Tonight added, “Billy Dee Williams Celebrated After Coming Out as Gender Fluid.”

And Vanity Fair declared, “Billy Dee Williams Describes His Gender Fluidity in Interview.”

What else?



In 2018, actor Donald Glover — who portrayed a young Lando Calrissian in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” — said that he believes the Calrissian character is pansexual.

Glover said, “[Calrissian is] coming on to everybody [in the films]. I mean, yeah, whatever. He’s like having like a ’70s swing — yeah. It just didn’t seem that weird to me ’cause I feel like if you’re in space it’s kind of like, the door is open! It’s like, no only guys or girls. No, it’s anything. This thing is literally a blob. Are you a man or a woman? Like, who cares? Have good time out here.”

A “Star Wars” writer confirmed Calrissian’s sexuality after Glover’s remarks about the beloved “Star Wars” character went viral.