Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent congratulations to himself last week when WholeFoods Magazine put the Kentucky Republican’s smiling mug on its cover and named him “Person of the Year.”

But given Whole Foods Market is a favorite destination of the political left, such a horrific revelation resulted in many ultra-woke food shoppers losing their minds in response to McConnell’s tweet:

“Yet another reason not to shop at Whole Foods.”

“Boycott Whole Foods”

“They were already an overpriced trash company that took health benefits from thousands of workers. This just ensures that I will never set foot in a @WholeFoods ever again.”

“Bye, Whole Foods.”

“Well, no more shopping at WHOLE FOODS for me. Aside from disliking this man & his politics, he has his hand in the HEMP business. I guess he has to earn more money to make ends meet!”

Oops

But there was a big problem with the leftists’ lightning-fast leap to conclusions: WholeFoods Magazine isn’t affiliated with Whole Foods Market — a point that store’s PR folks did their best to explain when the fertilizer hit the fan.

Others did their best to help out, too.

“Did people bother to read any of the articles? Did they even bother to realize that the magazine is called WholeFoods instead of Whole Foods?” Legal Insurrection asked. “Yes, it’s one word instead of two words. Of course they did not because outrage. Everyone assumed the store publishes the magazine.”

Anything else?

The WholeFoods magazine article said McConnell had been called a “hemp hero,” “cannabis champion,” along with a “climate villain” — and that “odds are, you have an opinion about the Republican senator from Kentucky, and regardless of whether that opinion is positive or not, one thing is certain: Mitch McConnell has done a tremendous amount to influence the natural products industry in 2019, and what he has set in motion will continue to impact this industry for a long time to come.”

